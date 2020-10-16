LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Public Schools are transitioning to full remote learning Monday after the city was deemed high risk for the coronavirus for the third week in a row.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that Lowell’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 16.4, more than twice the state’s threshold for being considered high-risk.

Due to the high number of cases, students who had been attending school in-person will now shift to remote learning.

School officials said that they are reviewing possible options for students in special education programs to attend in-person learning.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly. We understand how disappointing and disruptive this decision can be for our families,” school officials wrote in a letter to parents and guardians. “However, in consultation with the Lowell Board of Health, and following the guidance provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, this decision was determined to be necessary as a preventative health measure based on the community-wide spread of COVID-19 in Lowell.”

City officials also announced Thursday that trick-or-treating is canceled in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)