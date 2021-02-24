Lowell school committee member called to resign after allegedly using racial slur on TV

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Mayor John Leahy called for a school committee member’s resignation after the member allegedly used a racial slur on TV.

During an appearance on a morning show Wednesday, Committee Member Robert Hoey allegedly used a “used an offensive and repulsive racial slur,” Leahy wrote in a statement.

“To fully represent the interest and diversity of our students and our community, we must not only join together in rejecting this language but continue working towards that more perfect Union,” the mayor wrote.

A special meeting of the school committee and city council has been called.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)