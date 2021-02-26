Lowell school committee member who said anti-Semitic slur on TV posts resignation video

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey took to Facebook on Friday to announce his resignation after using a racial slur on TV on Wednesday.

Standing “between a rock and a hard place,” Hoey apologized for using anti-Semitic language to describe a former employee of the Lowell Public Schools.

The video was posted shortly after the producer of the show he appeared — on a Lowell TeleMedia Center opinion show called “City Life” — was suspended as a result of the segment.

LTC also released a statement that read, “LTC strongly and unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech; anti-semitic, homophobic, misogynistic and racist views and opinions. We are appalled to hear the comment made by Mr. Hoey. The comment expressed is not representative of LTC’s values and beliefs.”

LTC has since pulled the episode from any future re-broadcasting.

“LTC is an inclusive environment, we promote diversity and acceptance of all people, orientations, and beliefs. We are committed to protecting targeted groups in our city and valuing our entire diverse community,” their statement continued. “We would like to specifically acknowledge the attack on our Jewish neighbors in this incident and pledge to stand in solidarity with you during this challenging time.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

