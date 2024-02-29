LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Public School officials are investigating an outside attempt to gain access to an LPS file server and noted cybersecurity software was able to block the attempt.

Officials say it appears there hasn’t been a loss of encryption of any data and as a precaution they’ve shut down internet access districtwide.

IT staffers are visiting all schools to verify all of the systems are functioning properly and all compromised systems have been decommissioned. Once the work is done, the networks will be restored.

