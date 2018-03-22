Lowell Spinners offer to host boxing match between Trump, Biden

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The Lowell Spinners have offered to host a boxing match between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in response to their recent Twitter war.

In a recent speech, Biden said he would “beat the hell” out of Trump for disrespecting woman. Trump fired back on Twitter.

“He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way,” Trump tweeted.

The Spinners – an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox – want to offer the two a chance to settle their differences in a ring at LeLacheur Park in Lowell.

The fight, billed as “Slasher at LeLacheur,” would be held Friday, Aug. 17 at 6:35 p.m., according to a press release.

The Spinners say former WBU light welterweight world champion and Lowell native, Micky Ward, has agreed to referee the fight.

