Lowell students hold parade for teacher retiring after 50 years in same school

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - After 50 years at the same school, one Lowell teacher got a special send-off Monday.

Students and fellow teachers threw Nancy Chakarian a parade, driving by her house and cheering because they couldn’t spend her last days before retirement with them.

“I am just overwhelmed by all the love that went into this,” Chakarian said. “This is representative of why I stayed at the the Shaughnessy School for 50 years. It’s amazing.”

Chakarian says she plans to focus on photography and eventually travelling in retirement.

