Lowell woman accused of fatally shooting man in apparent road rage incident

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – A 20-year-old Lowell woman is facing murder charges after police said she shot and killed a Peabody man Thursday afternoon during a possible road rage incident.

Graciela Paulino pleaded not guilty Friday in Lowell District Court to the charges against her. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Paulino murdered 34-year-old Marc Devoe.

Police responded at around 12:40 p.m. to YMCA Drive for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorist who had been shot.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests Paulino shot Devoe once in the chest during an incident that was random and likely a result of road rage. They said Devoe was in a car with a co-worker and they were going to get lunch when he was killed.

After the shooting, Devoe apparently drove a short distance before crashing. Police said he crashed into a cement barrier at the intersection of YMCA Drive and the driveway of the Gallagher Transportation Terminal on Thorndike Street.

Devoe was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Trying to wrap my brain around the fact that he’s not coming back,” said Devoe’s brother, Angelo Salmon. “You know what I mean. I’m here and he’s not.”

After the alleged murder, investigators say Paulino posted a message to Facebook, saying “Tried to warn ’em tried to tell ’em told ’em stop that you my son don’t make me spank you.”

Devoe’s father, who was in court Friday, shared a message for President Donald Trump.

“Wake up. Do something. Do something or we’re going to have no one left but him in the White House,” said Ronald Devoe.

Paulino was ordered held without bail. She is due back in court in March. Officials said homicide detectives are still working to locate the weapon used in the shooting.

