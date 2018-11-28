LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell woman accused of stealing Christmas ornaments two years in a row will appear in court to face charges.

Officers responding to a report of stolen ornaments from an Endicott Street resident on Sunday were able to identify 44-year-old Luz Matos-Centeno of Lowell as the suspect after home security video showed her vehicle leaving the area, police said.

Matos-Centeno was also accused of stealing an ornament last year but later returned it to the victim, who declined to press charges.

The officers recovered the stolen items from the Endicott Street home, as well as other items that appeared to have been stolen.

Matos-Centeno will be summons to Lowell District Court for larceny of property – under $250 and receiving stolen property – under $250.

