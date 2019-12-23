NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Lowell woman is facing multiple domestic violence charges after she allegedly strangled and bit another woman in Nashua, New Hampshire last week.

Officers responding to a medical facility on Wednesday met with a victim who reported that 25-year-old Brittany Tremblay had assaulted her, including pushing her into a window, at a Nashua residence, police said.

Tremblay was arrested Sunday around 12:30 a.m. on charges including second-degree assault — domestic violence and three counts of domestic violence — simple assault.

She was released on $200 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Jan. 2.

