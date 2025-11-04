LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the deadly hit and run in Lowell on Tuesday.

Police arrested Channa Sath, 44 of Lowell. She will be arraigned this morning in Lowell District Court.

Police initially released photos of a gray/silver SUV. They said the driver of that car, later identified as Sath, hit a woman crossing Chelmsford Street just before midnight on October 30.

Paramedics arrived at the scene within minutes, but police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Surveillance video from a nearby shopping plaza captured the incident, showing the SUV failed to stop or even slow down as it continued Southbound in the pouring rain.

