PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested in a road rage attack in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Lauren Sills, 38, of Lowell, faces multiple charges including attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the incident began in Dracut when the 52-year-old victim said the driver in front of her made a turn without using a blinker and she beeped at them.

She said the driver then followed her to a parking lot in Pelham and yelled at her.

Police say the suspect confronted the victim with a knife and slashed her tires before taking off.

Sills is set to be arraigned on Friday.

