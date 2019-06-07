METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell woman died after crashing her car into a home in Methuen early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a home in the area of 1058 Riverside Drive around 2:30 a.m. found 23-year-old Justice Johnson had slammed her 2010 Honda sedan into the house, police said.

First responders provided aid to Johnson before transporting her to Lawrence General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

An initial investigate alleges that Johnson was traveling westbound on Riverside Drive when she crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed into the residence.

The cause remains under investigation.

