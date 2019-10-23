WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A jury convicted a Lowell woman of committing voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of a Peabody man during a road rage incident in 2018, officials said.

Graciela Paulino, 22, will be sentenced in Middlesex Superior Court on Nov. 1.

On Feb. 15, 2018, Paulino got into an altercation with Marc Devoe while they were both in separate vehicles in the area of the Gallagher Transportation Terminal located on Thorndike Street in Lowell just after 12:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

She then allegedly followed Devoe’s car before shooting him once in the chest.

Devoe drove a short distance before crashing his vehicle into a cement barrier on YMCA Drive, the DA’s Office said.

He was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This case was investigated by the DA’s Office, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’ s Office and the Lowell Police Department.

