BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced the winners of the state’s fourth “Mass VaxMillions” giveaway.

Lilly Guttenplan, a Lowell native who is an elementary ESL teacher and a mother of two, was selected as this week’s $1 million winner of the giveaway.

Guttenplan says she got vaccinated to protect herself, her family, and her community. She added that she is thankful to all the frontline workers and everyone who is still responding to the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guttenplan and her husband plan to put the winnings towards their daughters’ college education.

Nadia Dutton, of Rockland, was awarded a $300,000 scholarship grant for getting her vaccine. She is entering her sophomore year at Rockland High School this fall and is a three sport athlete on the girls volleyball, basketball, and lacrosse teams.

Dutton says she wants to pursue a career in nursing and would one day like to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She is hoping to attend a four-year college in the New England area and is very interested in Salve Regina University because it’s where her mom attained her nursing degree.

Dutton says she got vaccinated after seeing the impacts of COVID on her community and to help protect others.

There is still one more chance to win with the fifth and final drawing being held on Monday, Aug. 23.

Eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center will be available to assist with the registration process. Workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators.

The live call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents must be fully vaccinated before registering.

There are hundreds of vaccination locations across the state, with appointments and walk-ins widely available.

