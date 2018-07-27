Lowell woman who lost leg when motorized scooter was hit by car facing long recovery

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who lost her leg when her motorized scooter was hit by car in early July faces a long recovery.

Donna Bettencourt can’t help but tear up. Almost four weeks have passed since a car hit her and took off while she was riding her motorized scooter July 3 in Lowell.

Despite police putting out pictures of the car they’re looking for, no one has been arrested.

For the first time, Bettencourt spoke exclusively to 7News about what happened that night.

“I fall to the ground like that and I try to get up again and the guy says, ‘stay down’ – I don’t know who it was – ‘because your leg is bleeding,'” she said.

Now in a rehab facility, Bettencourt is getting stronger every day, but she said she can’t move forward knowing the person who hurt her is still out there.

“Every morning I wake up thinking this was a dream, and it wasn’t,” she said. “I had nightmares.”

Bettencourt is making a plea.

“Can you please help me find the person who did this to me and my family,” she said. “This tragedy is very devastating and all I’m going through.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)