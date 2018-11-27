Lowell woman wins $4M lotto prize while holiday shopping

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - The holidays are a little happier for a Lowell woman who won a $4 million prize while shopping at the Natick Mall on Sunday.

Neang Peov and her husband Bunrith were eating lunch in the food court at the Natick Mall when Neang saw the Happy Corner store and decided to buy some Lottery tickets, including a “100X” instant ticket, that ended up being a $4 million winner.

Peov chose the cash option and received a one-time payment $2.6 million, less tax withholdings.

She plans on using her winnings to pay off their mortgage and invest in retirement.

Happy Corner will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

