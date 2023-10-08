LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell woman’s Taylor Swift-inspired Halloween display is making a splash in her neighborhood.

Francieli Fragoso’s display features skeletons decked out in outfits from Swift’s Eras Tour.

Hers is one of many similarly themed displays across the country.

Fragoso said she got the idea when she and her daughter went to Swift’s concert — and she’s even added a skeleton for Travis Kelce, the singer’s new boyfriend.

