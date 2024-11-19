SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - State troopers arrested a Lowell woman for going on a dangerous drive over the weekend.

Deirdre Masi, 49, of Lowell, was arrested by police Sunday night.

“Trooper William Moran of the Troop B barracks noticed a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93, near Exit 1 in Salem,” New Hampshire state police said in a statement. “Trooper Moran drove on the northbound side, parallel to the wrong-way vehicle, before using a crossover and successfully stopping the driver near Exit 2.”

Masi was charged with driving while intoxicated – subsequent offense, reckless conduct – deadly weapon, reckless driving, and criminal threatening.

