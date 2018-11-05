QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowe’s is closing more than 50 underperforming stores – including one in Massachusetts – by February of 2019.

The closures are a part of the company’s ongoing reassessment of their stores.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores.”

Twenty stores in the United States and 31 in Canada will no longer be in service.

Lowe’s on Thomas Burgin Parkway in Quincy is the only store in Massachusetts impacted by the closures.

A store in Orange, Connecticut is also shutting its doors for good.

