RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A local business is helping fight mosquito bites after Massachusetts health officials confirmed the first human case of EEE in six years over the weekend.

Lowe’s in Raynham donated a case of insect repellent and children’s wristbands to the health department, according to Town of Raynham Health Agent Matthew Tanis.

Those items will be handed out at the department free of charge for people who live in Raynham.

The town says aerial spraying has ended but people should still take steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

EEE virus has been found in 227 mosquito samples this year, many of them from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.

