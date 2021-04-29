BOSTON (WHDH) - Lowe’s announced that it is looking to hire more than 50,000 workers, including 1,000 associates across its stores in Massachusetts.

The company is hosting a National Hiring Day on May 4, where people can apply for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions in-person nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, speak with associates and receive on-the-spot offers.

“National Hiring Day has been a simple and convenient way for any job seeker to apply for an open role, get to know us and begin a career with Lowe’s,” said Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources. “Our associates drive our success in making homes better for all, and we are committed to enabling everyone who touches our business to thrive and contribute to that success.”

People can learn more about Lowe’s National Hiring Day by visiting the company’s website.

