‘Loyal, trusted and dedicated’: Veteran Norton police officer dies after battle with coronavirus

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norton Police Department announced that a beloved 30-year veteran of the force passed away Wednesday following a “courageous battle” with COVID-19.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses died peacefully after contracting the highly contagious virus with members of his family by his side, according to a statement released by Chief Brian Clark and the members of the Norton Police Department.

Desfosses was described as a “loyal, trusted and dedicated member of this department” and held many positions including Detective Division Commander, shift supervisor, training officer and he commanded the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard.

“Please take a moment to remember Detective Sergeant Desfosses and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. “We thank the community for the outpouring of support shown to the Desfosses family and the members of the police department during this difficult time.”

He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

Heartbreaking news. Jessica Desfosses, wife of Norton Detective Sgt Stephen Desfosses, tells me her husband has lost his battle with COVID-19. Jessica was with him as he took his last breath this afternoon💔 Norton Police call him a loyal, trusted & dedicated officer. @7News pic.twitter.com/uc8Cv94S3R — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) January 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)