Lt. Gov. Polito says she attended gathering with social distancing over weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Tuesday addressed rumors about her hosting a large gathering at her home over the weekend, explaining that she briefly attended a small outdoor graduation party at her brother’s house and practiced social distancing.

RELATED: Baker says coronavirus surge is ‘behind us,’ announces Boston field hospital will no longer accept COVID-19 patients

“I did not host a gathering at my home,” Polito said when asked about a blog post that insinuated otherwise during a news conference at the State House. “My brother, he’s one of the parents in our Commonwealth who has two children graduating, one college and one high school.”

Polito said her brother invited some family to get together and that she “stopped by to say hello.”

“It was an outdoor gathering. When I was there, we were spread apart, social distancing, which is allowed under the governor’s order and with the social guidance that we have issued,” Polito explained.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s emergency order, gatherings must be limited to 10 people or less until further notice to guard against the spread of coronavirus.

As the weather warms up, Polito urged all residents to keep socially-distant gatherings small.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)