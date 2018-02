(WHDH) — Lucky Charms revealed a new marshmallow to add the magical bunch – a unicorn.

The cereal company asked social media users to vote on which shape they wanted by answering with an emoji.

The unicorn is the first new marshmallow in 10 years.

The last addition was an hour-glass, which will be retired.

