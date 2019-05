DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An animal control officer in Dedham helped rescue a duck from a chimney on Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, Dedham police speculated the duck, which was saved from the chimney of a home on Marsh Street, “must have thought he was Santa.”

The duck was uninjured and released.

