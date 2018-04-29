Lucky ducklings rescued in Boston recovering at wildlife hospital

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A brood of orphaned ducklings was rescued near Storrow Drive in Boston earlier this week and taken to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth.

The ducklings, believed to be a few weeks old, were saved by the Animal Rescue League of Boston after a concerned citizen spotted them near their mother, which had been hit by a car on Storrow Drive.

“They are not fully waterproofed yet and get cold very easily. The stuffed animals in their enclosure at the hospital provide an extra warm and fuzzy place for them to snuggle,” the New England Wildlife Center wrote in a post on Facebook. “They get time to swim in warm, shallow water–a member of the NEWC vet team stays with the brood during the swim as a ‘lifeguard.’ Also, they each got a color marking on their heads when they arrived at the hospital so the team can keep an individual record of each duckling’s feeding schedule and progress.”

