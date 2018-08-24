‘Lucky I’m alive’: Revere woman recalls moments runaway tire smashed her windshield

LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Revere woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a runaway tire on Route 128 in Lynnfield smashed her windshield Thursday afternoon.

Linda Foster, 69, was driving northbound on her way home from work when state police say a wheel came off a car traveling south.

“I seen the tire coming but the tire was coming so fast,” she recalled.

The runaway tire bounced over the median before slamming through Foster’s front windshield.

“All the glass came flying,” she said. “The whole inside of the car was just hanging. It was scary.”

Drivers stopped to help Foster before first responders arrived to take her to the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

“I’m okay. Banged up. Shaken up. Just a few sprains,” she explained. “I’m lucky I’m alive.”

She added that she is grateful her 6-year-old granddaughter was not in the car with her.

Foster says state police told her the tire that came off the other car was only secured by two lug nuts.

That driver, a 29-year-old East Boston woman, was not injured, state police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)