Lucky numbers: 50 people pick winning digits in 1 Mass Cash Lottery drawing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Five numbers made 50 Massachusetts residents very happy on Sunday night.

Sunday’s Mass Cash Lottery winning numbers — 9, 15, 3, 27 and 21 — were picked by a whopping 50 people, lottery officials said.

“Fifty is the all-time high,” said Mass Lottery official Christian Teja, who noted all of the winners actually chose their numbers instead of relying on Quick Picks. “We had 34 back a number of years ago and 10 to 12 from time to time, but 50 is the one to beat.”

The five numbers appear in a vertical line on the betting slip, Teja said, which may have led to their popularity. And they also line up with several patterns, he said — they are all multiples of 3, and are all six numbers apart.

The number of winners meant their prize money was cut to $48,000 apiece. Teja said the Lottery uses a formula to reduce the price from $100,000 when a large number of people win, and here the winners stretched across Massachusetts.

“We’re talking all across the state, from Barnstable to Brookfield, Easthampton to East Boston, Ludlow to Lawrence,” Teja said.

