BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for the man behind a shocking stickup in Roxbury.

Surveillance video shows a man, dressed in all black, stalking a 71-year-old grandmother and her cousin Sunday night before robbing them at gunpoint and taking off.

Authorities said the incident took place at the corner of Clarence Street.

“He said give me the chain, but he said it in Spanish,” one of the victims said. “I screamed, he showed me the gun.”

The women say the man put a gun to one of their heads and snatched both of their gold chains. As soon as he ran away, the two women ran to a nearby family member’s house.

The man got away with two chains, but he dropped a gold pendant in the street. This means the most to the family because it belonged to the woman’s late son, an NSTAR employee who died in 2006 when a Cambridge office building he was working in caught fire and trapped dozens inside.

He was only 28.

As officers search for the suspect, one of those women says she’s worried about the safety of the neighborhood, knowing in her heart she wasn’t the first person this happened to.

“I hope he stops because he is going to hurt someone,” the victim said. “The way he did it to me you can tell he has experience. I’m lucky to be alive.”

