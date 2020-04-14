‘Lucky to be alive’ NH woman saved with seconds to spare after storm sends tree toppling through roof

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - The wild weather that ravaged New England on Monday caused some timber trouble in Exeter, New Hampshire when a 60-foot tree snapped an landed on a nearby home.

Justin Scamman, the property manager at the Exeter River Landing community, says he could hear that tree start to crack.

“You could see the spidering up it, and I said ‘this isn’t good,” he explained.

He sprinted to his neighbor’s home because he said he knew what was about to happen.

Michelle Wall lives inside that home and she was able to get out in the nick of time.

“I came to the door and I bear-hugged her basically, and told her ‘come one out, you gotta get out!’ Scamman said.

Wall said she was right in her living room just underneath where the pine came crashing down through the ceiling, just moments before.

“There’s nothing left of the computer or my treadmill and that’s where I was, right there in the corner,” she said. “I’m pretty lucky to be alive, I think.”

Scamman says they ran back inside to find the family dog in the wrecked living room, scared but safe.

It’s a miracle nobody was hurt he said.

“It was the right thing to do and I’m happy I did it. I’m happy I could help somebody out,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)