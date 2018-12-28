Ludlow man charged with attempted murder, mayhem held on $250K bail

LUDLOW, MASS. (WHDH) - A Ludlow man accused of strangling and viciously beating a woman last week was ordered held on $250,000 bail at his arraignment on assault to murder and mayhem charges, officials said.

Christopher Barroso, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday at his arraignment in Palmer District Court to charges including assault to murder, mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery, assault to commit a felony, assault and battery on family or household member, threatening to commit crime, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and two counts of resisting arrest, according to Ludlow police.

Officers responding to a domestic dispute on Pine Street about 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 21 found a woman suffering from severe but non-life threatening injuries on the front porch.

Police say Barroso had locked himself inside the home and after a short time unlocked the door for officers, who took him into custody.

He is scheduled to appear for a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 31.

