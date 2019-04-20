Lunenburg K9 officer saves kids trapped in underground bunker

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg police K9 is credited with sniffing out the location of a group of children trapped inside an underground bunker, police say.

The department says K9 Jerry was able to assist state police in finding the bunker, which was located near Mirror Lake in Devens and freeing the children locked inside.

The children told police they were exploring the area when they came across the bunker and accidentally got locked inside.

They were trapped for nearly an hour and a half before one of the children could get cellphone reception by sticking their arm out of an open air vent.

None of the children were injured.

The Department of Defense police and the Ayer police assisted with the search.

