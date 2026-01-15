LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lunenburg man was arrested and faces child sexual abuse material charges.

Aiden York, 19, was arrested following an investigation on Thursday.

York was charged with two counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of dissemination of visual material of a child in a state of nudity or sexual conduct.

York is scheduled to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)