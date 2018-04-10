Lunenburg School District steps up security following possible threat

LUNENBURG, MA (WHDH) — The Lunenburg School District stepped up security Tuesday following word of a possible threat.

Fitchburg Public Schools alerted Lunenburg of the possible threat after a Fitchburg student reported seeing an anonymous threat on social media.

The Fitchburg Police Department determined that there was no threat to Fitchburg schools or any schools in the surrounding towns.

When the Lunenburg school administration learned of the social media posts indicating that their town might be impacted, they called Lunenburg police.

Lunenburg police confirmed that there was no threat made against the schools or students.

School officials said the extra police presence is out of an abundance of caution.

