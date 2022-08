BOSTON (WHDH) - Ride-sharing service Lyft is getting ready to deal with increased demand once the Orange Line shuts down Friday night.

Company officials say they are taking steps to add drivers in the area, and recommend passengers reserve their rides in advance.

For customers looking to cut costs, Lyft says money can be saved by opting for shared rides.

