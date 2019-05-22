(WHDH) — Concerns over safety during ridesharing trips has Lyft stepping up its safety protocols.

The rideshare giant announced Tuesday a new suite of safety features and programs being implemented to protect riders and drivers.

The company plans to soon add an in-app panic button for riders who need to call 911, along with making license plates more visible so riders can ensure they are getting into the correct vehicle.

Lyft says they will also launch sexual harassment prevention education courses available for drivers and riders this year.

Lyft’s Head of Trust & Safety said in a statement that “Lyft is relentlessly focused on finding new ways to further strengthen safety measures on our platform.”

“We’re glad to continue building on our commitment to safety by making it easier to identify your Lyft ride, get help in an unsafe situation, and ensure everyone in our community is held to the same standards,” she added.

The new features come weeks after authorities say a University of South Carolina student was killed by someone posing as a rideshare driver.

