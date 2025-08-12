SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lyft driver was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger in Somerville over the weekend.

The driver, Luis Carlos Ramos Teixeira, age 27, of Brockton, has a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.

A Lyft spokesperson said: “We have been in touch with the rider to offer support, have permanently banned the driver from the Lyft platform, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

