BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lyft driver and the two passengers he was transporting to Logan Airport miraculously escaped serious injury after the sedan they were riding in went off the road and plunged about 40 feet onto commuter rail tracks in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a two-car crash at the intersection of Washington and Herald streets around 4:40 a.m. found a car flipped on its roof on the train tracks about 40 feet below the roadway, according to the Boston Fire Department.

“It hit this curb, teed off right here, and it was wobbling,” said Tyrone Lowell, who witnessed the crash. “Most of the weight was in the front of the car. It went straight over. It was crazy this morning.”

Rideshare driver John Galeano and his passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Galeano says his car was struck by another motorist and pushed. He added that they managed to escape the wreckage moments before a train zipped by.

“Very scary. Very, very scary,” Galeano said of the incident.

A piece of heavy machinery was called in to tow the mangled car away from the scene.

“I thought it was a movie,” Lowell added.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

The crash caused delays on multiple commuter rail lines, including Franklin, Providence, Worcester, Stoughton, Fairmount, and Middleborough/Lakeville.

An investigation remains ongoing.

