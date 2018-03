(WHDH) — Rideshare company Lyft is experimenting with a new subscription service for its riders.

The company would charge upfront monthly prices to secure a set amount of rides.

Plans range from $199 for 30 rides to $399 for 60 rides.

Lyft’s CEO said the company’s goal is to make 80 percent of travel happen with ridesharing.

