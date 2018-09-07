DENVER (WHDH) — Ride-sharing companies are joining in on the electric scooters trend as a mode of transportation in major cities.

Lyft launched a fleet of scooters that go up to 15 mph in Denver Thursday.

Riders can use the Lyft app to find a scooter or reserve it ahead of time.

So far, the scooter-sharing market has been dominated by Bird Rides, Inc.

The Los Angeles-based company launched the scooters in three New England cities – Cambridge and Somerville, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island – but removed them after officials asked the firm to get permission first.

Uber is also expected to release its own rival scooters within a few weeks.

