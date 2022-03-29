SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old from Lynn is facing assault with intent to murder charges after allegedly stabbing another teen in Saugus last week, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at Raddin Terrace at 3:45 p.m. on March 24 found a 15-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds, the DA’s office said. The teenager was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where he remains.

A 14-year-old boy was arraigned in Lynn Juvenile Court Tuesday on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, the DA’s office said.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing April 1.

The matter remains under investigation by the Saugus Police, the Essex State Police Detective Unit with assistance from the Lynn Police.

