Lynn and Swampscott cancel July 3 fireworks due to coronavirus concerns

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Swampscott Town Manager Sean Fitzgerald made a joint announcement on Friday that their traditional 3rd of July fireworks and parade have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The city officials made the announcement on Facebook, while noting that the Fireworks Golf Tournament has also been canceled this year. McGee and Fitzgerald said in the post that the decision was tough for everyone, but it is critical to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The annual event, which brings together residents from across the North Shore, has been a summer holiday staple for decades.

“Our communities are deeply rooted in history and patriotism and we will continue to celebrate this in years to come. I would like to thank the Fireworks Committee for their tireless work and our residents for their understanding as we work to limit the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Mayor Thomas McGee.

“There is no doubt that the citizens of Lynn and Swampscott love our country and our communities and our traditions so this great event will not go away,” Fitzgerald said. “As a nation, as a commonwealth, as a city, and as a town— just know we are looking forward to a time we can all celebrate together as a community.”

The Lynn mayor and the Swampscott town manager both agreed they are looking forward to having the event again in 2021.

