Lynn District Court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn District Court has temporarily shut its doors after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

The building is currently undergoing a disinfecting process, a court official confirmed. A reopening date has not yet been determined.

The court was notified of the positive test on Oct. 15.

No additional information was immediately available.

