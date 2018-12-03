Lynn District Court official accused of sexually exploiting 13-year-old Texas girl

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An assistant chief probation officer at Lynn District Court was arrested Monday after authorities say he sexually exploited a 13-year-old girl from Texas and sent her obscene material via a mobile instant messaging app.

Brian Orlandella, 46, of Beverly, was charged in federal court in Boston with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In May 2018, a mother in Texas contacted local police about messages she found on her 13-year-old daughter’s phone between her daughter and a man, later identified as Orlandella, court documents said.

The messages, sent via Kik, revealed conversations in which Orlandella sent the girl images of himself masturbating and directed her to send him naked pictures and videos of her, authorities said.

When the girl told Orlandella that she was 14-years-old, he allegedly acknowledged that he was much older than she was.

Investigators traced Orlandella’s IP address to Beverly, where law enforcement executed a search warrant and seized phones that are undergoing forensic testing.

A charge of sexual exploitation of children carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Orlandella is due back in court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

An investigation is ongoing.

