LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Lynn was recently selected among thousands of eligible educators as an Amazon “Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award” recipient, the E-commerce company announced Friday.

Tymond Tran, a middle school computer science teacher at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, was honored with a $5,000 cash award and the school received $25,000 to refresh aging computer equipment, Amazon said in a news release.

Tran learned of the honor when his colleagues surprised him with an Amazon box filled with Amazon Future Engineer swag.

Amazon says Tran took it upon himself to train in computer science so that the school could offer computer science classes to students for the first time.

In his teaching approach, Tran is said to utilize appropriate practices, including tiered instruction and scaffolds, to accommodate differences in learning styles, needs, interests, and levels of readiness.

Tran is one of 10 teachers across the country who received the Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)