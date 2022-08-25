LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County DA’s Office has released the names of the related people killed in a murder-suicide in Lynn Tuesday.

A joint investigation by the Essex County DA’s Office, Lynn Police and Essex State Police Detectives have determined those identities as Khosay Sharifi, 31, who shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66, and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34, of Rockaway Street. She then shot and killed her brother-in-law’s father, Abdul Halin, 56, in his car outside Laighton Street.

She then took her own life in her car in the parking lot of a Washington Street Stop & Shop.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to defray funeral expenses.

As 7NEWS previously reported, neighbors who spoke to 7NEWS described how they heard at least a dozen gunshots ring out earlier in the day.

One neighbor told 7NEWS she saw a woman, who she now believes was the shooter, speed away in a car.

Neighbors said the family kept to themselves.

“Very quiet, very low-key … polite,” said neighbor Linda Monturoi.

Shaken neighbors look on in disbelief while police focus on a motive for the murders including reviewing social media posts.

“We should really hear what our neighbors are going through,” said Monturoi, “maybe we can help them out because she didn’t have to go through that avenue to kill people, whatever that was going on there. So I feel really sad about that.”

“Honestly it’s a miracle hopefully no one was in the streets when it was happening, but I’m sure some people witnessed it and a lot of trauma happened today,” said Shannon Kane, who lives nearby.

The first crime scenes attracted the attention of concerned neighbors who said this is an area with a lot of families and they’re now left wondering what led to this violence.

“There’s always people out and about so it’s definitely concerning riding bikes around and playing with each other so very concerning especially with it still being summer [and] kids out of school,” said Derek Kane.

