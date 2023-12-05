LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn family was recently left stunned after what started as apparent cold symptoms developed into a more serious illness that ultimately claimed the life of their young son.

Five-year-old Grayson Moth got sick last week. His father spoke to 7NEWS on Tuesday, detailing how quickly the situation turned tragic.

“He gave me a lot of joy,” said Rady Moth. “He put a smile on my face that nobody knows about.”

Rady said Grayson was always active and playing. When he got sick, Rady said, his illness appeared to be the common cold, with symptoms such as a cough and a runny nose.

“Common thing for a kid in this cold weather,” Rady said. “So, I just gave him regular cold medicine.”

Days later, Rady said his son began to have a hard time breathing. The family called 911 but said Grayson did not survive.

“It was so fast — from going here talking to the ambulance and he was gone,” Rady said.

Rady said the doctors told them it was a deadly case of RSV.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Tufts Chief Infection Control Officer Dr. Shira Doron said “It’s very unusual for a five-year-old child to die of RSV.”

RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs. It is commonly found during winter months.

“RSV is circulating in our community now,” Doron said. “It is on its way up here in New England where as in the south, it’s been peaking, actually.”

In Lynn, the loss for Grayton Moth’s family is excruciating, especially for the child’s younger brother who can’t possibly understand something adults are having a hard time comprehending.

“I had to tell him, like ‘He’s gonna sleep for a long time at the hospital because he’s sleeping a long time. Heaven is going to take him back. They’re not going to let him come home,’” Rady Moth said.

Grayson Moth’s family made the difficult decision to take their child off life support Monday night at Boston Children.

Grayson leaves behind his grandparents, parents and two brothers. His family was making funeral arrangements as of Tuesday afternoon.

