Lynn fatal motorcycle crash under investigation

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal motorcycle crash in Lynn is under investigation Friday night.

Crews arriving to the scene near Eastern Avenue and Elvir Street around 8:20 p.m. found the motorcycle overturned on its side after a collision with a car.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators are searching the area for evidence.

So far, it is unclear what caused the crash.

