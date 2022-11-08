LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape.

A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.

Officials said there appeared to be several families inside the home when the fire started and that most were able to self-evacuate, though pinning down an exact number had been difficult.

Ring security camera video from a home across the street showed the building nearly fully-engulfed as neighbors ran to get others out of their homes after waking up to the chaos.

At least one family with two children were taken to the hospital, though officials say they didn’t suffer burn injuries.

“Our crews had a really, really difficult time with the tremendous body of fire, making a fire attack, and getting the job done,” said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

“Fortunately, no firefighters were hurt and this is certainly an impact to the community,” said State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey. “We’re here to support them and work closely.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

