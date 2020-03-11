Lynn firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze that spread to other buidlings

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out Wednesday evening and consumed a triple-decker and spread to other nearby buildings.

Crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Boston and Moulton streets found the home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the roof.

A fourth alarm was struck around 7:30 p.m. and evacuation orders were given, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Video from the scene showed multiple agencies working to overhaul the charred home.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

BREAKING: Big fire underway on triple decker in Lynn. Moulton and Boston St. @7News pic.twitter.com/dpQHOAnFLv — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) March 11, 2020

BREAKING: Firefighters desperately trying to control fire in Lynn. @7News pic.twitter.com/iMb4HLaajM — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) March 11, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

